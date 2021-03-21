Late last week, Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, came forward with some pretty serious allegations against Dr. Phil, detailing abuse she had faced at his esteemed rehabilitation center Turn-About Ranch. Another young woman named Hannah first came forward about her experience, alleging she was sexually abused at the center. Catching wind of Hannah's public plea, Bregoli then came forward with her story as well. While the controversial rapper seemed well-meaning in her efforts, that didn't stop trolls from criticizing her, accusing her of doing it all for attention. Bregoli is now clapping back at her noisy critics.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

"Y'all i'm bout to put this wig on but listen," she began before going on a rant. "The video I put out about Hannah, it's not about y'all liking me, I don't give a f*ck who the f*ck likes me, it's not about my hair I don't care if I had a f*cking 4C wig on, I don't care about none of that. This damn straight ain't about no f*cking money cus I ain't made a dollar from this nor will I accept a dollar from this cus it's not about money anyways," she retorted.

Continuing, she explained, "This is coming from the kindness of my heart and me being so passionate about getting places like this shut down because no one should go somewhere seeking help and leave with more trauma. My point of doing these videos and speaking on this is to make girls more comfortable and boys more comfortable. The same way when Hannah spoke out, it made me more comfortable."

While it's unclear exactly what the problem people are finding with Bregoli's well-meaning call for action, she ultimately seems unbothered with the baseless backlash.

She has also presented Dr.Phil an ultimatum, giving him until April 5th to issue a proper apology. "So, Dr. Phil, I'm going to give you from now to April 5 to issue an apology," said the rapper. "Not only to me, but to Hannah and any other child that you sent to Turnabout or any other program like this, and if you don't, I'm gonna handle things my way."