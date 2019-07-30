You may or may not like Bhad Bhabie but at the end of the day, it doesn't make a difference to her bank account since the 16-year-old has reportedly inked another lucrative deal. Having previously landed a $1 million publishing and writing deal, a $500K cosmetics deal as well as the cash she pulled in from her Snapchat series, Bahd (born Danielle Bregoli) knows a thing or two about making money moves.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that Bhad has pulled in another deal with her company Dani B since she's been paid a $100k advance to promote a new mobile game. The "Hi Bich" rapper will have to promote the game on her social media channels, including her YouTube channel where she has close to seven million subscribers. The publication details how it's unclear whether Bhad will be in the game or if she's simply just handling some extra (and expensive) promotion.

More money will apparently be pulled in based on the number of downloads had by her posts and the ad revenue. Bhad recently responded to Jermaine Dupri's comments of calling modern female rappers of "strippers."

"Jermaine dupri can suck my dick," she clapped back. "Been like 10 yrs since bow wow. Sit down grandpa."