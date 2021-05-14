Cash Money rapper B.G. recently sent a letter to the Eastern District of Louisiana. In that letter, he detailed the mistakes he’s made that have led him to prison. B.G., whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, also mentioned in the letter that he has learned from his criminal past and is willing to put it behind him.

While he was being searched at a traffic stop in New Orleans in 2012, B.G. was arrested for gun possession. That same year, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison. B.G.was also accused and charged with witness tampering and intimidation, which contributed to the length of his sentence.

Years later, B.G. is now attempting to plead his case to the Eastern District of Louisiana. In order to do so, he drafted a letter explaining how he plans to transform his life for the better if he is given early release. B.G. reportedly wrote in his letter, "I intend to spend the remainder of my career atoning through my actions, for the missteps of my early years."

The letter also mentions that he acknowledges his wrong doings that have led him to lose out on his freedom. While discussing his prior arrest in 2009, he wrote, "I became bitter. Defiant. I refused to blame my own behaviors and my own actions...Instead, I embraced age-old excuses such as: These crackers are just targeting me because I'm a successful young Black man."

Before his stint behind bars, B.G. was a member of Birdman’s Cash Money Records. Himself, Lil Wayne, and fellow Cash Money labelmates Juvenile and Turk formed the rap group the Hot Boyz back in 1997. He left Cash Money Records in 2001.

B.G. is set to be released in 2024. Do you think he should be released sooner? Weigh in below.

[via]