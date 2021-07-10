It's been 9 years since Hot Boyz rapper B.G. was given a 14 year in prison for gun possession and witness tampering, and it seems that he will have to fulfill the entire sentence. Fans had been hopeful of an early release ever since the rapper wrote a letter pleading with the court to let him go free last year. That letter was shut down this week along with optimism for release anytime soon, VladTV reports. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan blasted B.G. yesterday with an 11-page ruling detailing the rapper's continued delinquency while serving his sentence.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Dorsey argues he has been rehabilitated and is no longer the same person who committed these offenses. His prison record belies such an argument," District Judge Morgan argued. B.G.'s letter, which was touted by his son as a possible sign of early release, was seemingly ineffective in convincing the court that he had changed his behavior. Morgan asserts that the rapper should serve his whole sentence, which would end in 2024. "[B.G.] has not presented compelling and extraordinary reasons for his compassionate release."

B.G.'s letter to the court focused on his tumultuous upbringing as the reason for his unlawful actions but maintains that he is a changed man. "I respectfully move this court to sympathize with the misguided boy I was and have enough compassion, enough faith in the man I've become to order my return to my family and career," the letter reads.

However, Judge Morgan brought up unlawful behavior B.G. committed in prison as a reason for his continued stay. "Bureau of Prison disciplinary record reveals that he has write-ups for possessing drugs/alcohol in 2021, possessing a hazardous tool in 2021 and 2020, using suboxone in 2020 and 2019, testing positive for Buprenorphine in 2019, refusing a work assignment in 2019, possessing narcotics in 2017, phone abuse in 2017, possessing an unauthorized item in 2017, and possessing a dangerous weapon in 2014."

It seems B.G. won't be returning to his family or the studio until his 14-year sentence ends in 2024.

