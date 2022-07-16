B.G. has been in federal prison since 2012 for gun possession and witness tampering. Time and again, the 41-year-old rapper has pled for an early release, and time and again his pleas have been rejected, much to the chagrin of many in the hip hop community.

With two years left on his sentence, B.G. has tried once more to get out of prison early, this time with letters of support from Birdman, Wendy Day, Slim, Gary Payton Sr., and others in the music industry. But yet again, his plea has been denied.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On June 28, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans, Louisiana rejected B.G.'s handwritten letter requesting compassionate release. "Dorsey complains of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at his facility, but BOP’s website currently lists zero positive cases among inmates out of a total inmate population of 960 and one positive case among staff," Morgan wrote.

B.G., whose given name is Christopher Dorsey, said in his letter in February that "murder and mayhem" surrounded him in federal prison, which at the time was under lockdown due to violence in USP Beaumont. He also claimed that his health issues put him at higher risk for coronavirus, and that his previous attorney's "incompetence" was the reason his last motion for release failed. But Morgan disagreed, saying that she "does not find any gross neglect that affected the outcome of Dorsey’s second motion for compassionate release."

Birdman sang B.G.'s praises in his own letter. "He is not only a generational artist, but he's got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today's young men who need to hear what he's got to say," he wrote. "When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he's gone through to help as many people as possible."

