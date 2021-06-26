BfB Da Packman Taps Coi Leray, Benny The Butcher & More For His Debut Album "Fat N*ggas Need Love Too"

BfB Da Packman, born Tyree Jawan Thomas and raised in Flint, Michigan, currently resides in Houston and is a bit different from your typical rapper. Packman, who is also a U.S. Postal Service employee, has made a name for himself by racking up over a million streams on a few of his singles like "Northside Ghetto Soulja" and "Honey Pack."

He shared his debut project Fat N*ggas Need Love Too with the world on Friday (June 25), loaded with features from a star-studded roster of rappers like Wiz Khalifa, Coi Leray, Sada Baby, Benny the Butcher, and Lil Yachty. With such a rich lineup of appearances, it's likely the Houston resident won't be working for USPS for that much longer. Considering one of his viral hits in 2020 was the "Free Joe Exotic," his music certainly does have a comedic value to it.

"Everybody thinks I listen to a certain type of rap, but the rap I listen to is Benny [the Butcher], Wiz [Khalifa], Dom Kennedy, Schoolboy Q, Tyler, the Creator," he explained to VICE. "I knew it was gonna throw people off. Everybody thinks I'm gonna collab with the most popping guys, guys that's the wave right now. But I want to collab with people I wanna collab with."

Stream Fat N*ggas Need Love Too below and let us know what you think of BfB Da Packman's debut project down in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Skit 1

2. Wendy Williams

3. Northside Ghetto Soulja

4. Free Joe Exotic ft. Sada Baby

5. Opp In The Sky ft. Noodah05

6. Weekend At Solomon's

7. Skit 2

8. Federal

9. Honey Pack

10. Fun Time ft. Wiz Khalifa

11. Ocean Prime ft. Coi Leray

12. Frenchmen ft. Benny The Butcher

13. Skit 3

14. Aqua ft. Payroll Giovanni

15. Big Bertha ft. Sada Baby

16. Bob And Weave ft. Zack Fox

17. Enilak

18. Honey Pack (Remix) ft. Lil Yachty & DDG