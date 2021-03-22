We thought that Bfb Da Packman successfully landed a date with Lizzo but the 3x Grammy award-winning artist seemingly has other plans, though it shouldn't be all that surprising. If you recall, Bfb Da Packman found himself on Instagram Live with Lizzo last week when he finally asked her out on a date. This came after his numerous attempts to get her attention including pulling Quavo's pick-up line in her DMs, sending her flowers, and learning the flute to serenade her.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She accepted the date which earned the praise of Lil Uzi Vert who's apparently among the many rappers in Bfb's corner in his pursuit of Lizzo. Unfortunately, it seems like he wasn't paying enough attention to when she said that she "wasn't looking for one man right now," but rather, a collection of men. "If he wants to be one of my man, he can be," she added just after he sent her flowers of Valentine's Day.

It's unclear whether there were any plans set in stone but it seems that Lizzo's continuing to live her best life as a single woman. She was recently spotted with a new mystery man that led to rumors that they were dating. Admittedly salty, Bfb Da Packman revealed that he hasn't lost hope yet. He shared a screenshot of his DM from someone who sent him the post from TheShadeRoom, adding, "sorry bro." "@lizzobeeating So this my competition huh? That's ight bae, your entree is waiting after ya snack. See you soon," he captioned the post.



Check out BFB Da Packman's response below.