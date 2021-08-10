Bfb Da Packman has a viral hit song on his hands with "Ocean Prime" featuring Coi Leray continuing to climb the TikTok ranks, but he's angling to get his next big record after getting finessed from a fake Lil Durk account on Instagram.

There have been a number of artist-targeted scams on social media as impersonators pretend to be rappers in need of some cash. Lil Durk is one of the artists that people are trying to mimic, and the scam was so spot-on (or was it?) that rapper Bfb Da Packman fell for it.

Posting his DM interaction with the fake account, the mailman-turned-rapper wrote, "My n***a smurk a real one." The conversation went as such:

"Hey it’s the voice of the streets here, MAN WHAT!? man my account got hacked gang. Shorty I need ta borrow 500 till the first, gotta provide for the streets. stay dangerous foenem. SMURK."

Bfb responded, "Been rocking with you since you had dreads the first time smurk real n***as happy you came up like this. Send yo CashApp name gang."

The viral post continued to gain traction online as "MAN WHAT" began to trend on Twitter, with people joking about the messages. This may end up working in Bfb Da Packman's favor at the end of the day because he's trying to get a feature out of it.

"I’m dead @lildurk let me buy a feature bro we got to come video and feature after this shit," he wrote in a follow-up post.

Check out the exchange below.