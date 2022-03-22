Bfb Da Packman Feels For Kanye On "Can't Blame Ye"

In between the aggressive Instagram posts and his short-lived fling with Julia Fox, Kanye West was diligently trying to win back Kim Kardashian before their divorce filing was official. Kim has since reclaimed her single status and has been quite open about her new relationship with Pete Davidson. Of course, Kanye's also been open about his feelings about Pete, which has prompted a serious backlash.

BFB Da Packman can relate to Ye, though, as he makes clear on his latest release, "Can't Blame Ye." "I be in my feelings too/Shit, I can't even blame Ye/ If my bitch left me, on God, I'mma act the same way," he raps. hilarious punchlines and timely references to headlines in pop culture continue to be at the center of his work, as he cleverly weaves in Nelly's leak, Rihanna's pregnancy, and of course, Ye's online antics into his new record.

Check out the latest from BFB below.

Quotable Lyrics

Every bitch I ever had, I sauce 'em up, my lil' fajitas

Was a lion-hearted n***a, my bitch turned me to a cheetah

Bitch askin' for some head, I told her, "Uh-uh," like I'm BIA

My career almost over, tell Drake I need that feature

