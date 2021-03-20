mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bfb Da Packman Delivers New Track "Federal"

Aron A.
March 20, 2021 13:28
107 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Federal
Bfb Da Packman

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BFB Da Packman pays homage to the movie "Life" in the video for his new single, "Federal."


Bfb Da Packman might not be the most lyrical rapper alive but he's truly making a case for being among the funniest. The rapper has been making waves over the past year, even if he hasn't released a project since 2019. Still, singles like "Honey Pack" and its remix, along with "Free Joe Exotic" with Sada Baby has made him into a viral sensation of sorts and he's piggy backing the infamy into a bonafide rap career.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Federal." Sdotonatrack holds down the string-laden production while Bfb Da Packman offers a string of non-sequiturs and mind-boggling punchlines, including one that pays homage to Ari Fletcher. The music video for the song also showcases the rapper's creativity as he recreates Martin Lawrence's Life.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics 
Found out my bitch cheatin', I guess I'm hardly special
N***as said they droppin' shit but they hardly steppin'
Put 20 racks on his bitch 'cause he sent my dawg to heaven
Left, went broke, came back with bags, Ari Fletcher

Bfb Da Packman
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  107
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bfb Da Packman
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bfb Da Packman Delivers New Track "Federal"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject