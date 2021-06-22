Flint's own BFB Da Packman has proven himself to be among hip-hop's more unconventional rising artists, having earned acclaim through his sharp comedic timing, bluntly amusing self-deprecation, and quotable punchlines. Determined to establish himself as one of the game's most noteworthy bar-spitters, Da Packman has set the stage for his upcoming debut album Fat N***as Need Love Too, unveiling the tracklist and guest appearances to come.

Clocking in at eighteen tracks -- skits included -- BFB's big release is set to feature appearances from Sada Baby, Noodah, Wiz Khalifa, Coi Leray, Benny The Butcher, Payroll Giovanni, Zack Fox, Lil Yachty, and DDG.

Of course, many are already familiar with the project's fourth track, the viral "Free Joe Exotic" with fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby. Released in the summer of 2020, the Tiger King-inspired banger became an instant sensation, to the point where its inclusion on Fat N***as Need Love Too was a no-brainer. It should also be interesting to hear how BFB fares trading bars with Benny The Butcher, a man widely regarded among the game's elite lyricists.

Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer for the album to arrive, as it's currently set to drop this coming Friday, June 25th. Should you be interested in a little bit of a sneak preview, be sure to check out the tracklist embedded below, courtesy of BFB's IG.

1. Skit 1

2. Wendy Williams

3. Northside Ghetto Soulja

4. Free Joe Exotic ft. Sada Baby

5. Opp In The Sky ft. Noodah

6. Weekend At Solomon's

7. Skit 2

8. Federal

9. Honey Pack

10. Fun Time ft. Wiz Khalifa

11. Ocean Prime ft. Coi Leray

12. Frenchman ft. Benny The Butcher

13. Skit 3

14. Aqua ft. Payroll Giovanni

15. Big Bertha ft. Sada Baby

16. Bob And Weave ft. Zack Fox

17. Enilak

18. Honey Pack (Remix) ft. Lil Yachty & DDG