Zendaya is most certainly the talk of the town right now considering her role in HBO's Euphoria where the 22-year-old presented us with amazing acting chops and an addictive storyline on a 17-year-old addict who has no plans on staying clean. Thankfully, the series has been renewed for a season two and while some fans are feeling lost since the first season is over, Zendaya came through with some content on her Instagram featuring her on-screen sister, Storm Reid.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see the duo dancing their hearts out to Beyonce and Jay-Z's "Apeshit."

"Because there’s no Euphoria tonight...I present your favorite tv sister duo @stormreid," Zendaya captioned the video. Of course, the post pulled in all kinds of love from Drake, Chloe x Halle, and lots more dropping off cute comments and even Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, came through with some sweet words for the actress.

“I just binge watched the whole season and my-goodness you guys are incredibly great actresses!!!! Both of you !! Zendaya you deserve an Emmy Nomination for that performance !!!!! I was blown away!!!!!!!" Tina wrote.

"I have a lot to say, and I don’t know how to get it out, or even process these last 8 weeks but I’ll try. I’m so grateful for this show," Zendaya recently wrote after the show's success. "For the beautiful family I’ve gained from it, for the self discovery and purpose I’ve found in it, and the people that we’ve been able to connect with and speak to through it."