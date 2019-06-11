Beyonce continues making major business moves. In early June, the songstress teased she would be launching new clothes by activating the Twitter account @ShopBeyonce and sharing a mysterious video hinting at a June 11th release. Moreover, Vulture reported that some members of the Beyhive had received bandanas and graphic t-shirts prior to Tuesday. Well, in case you were wondering, Beyonce is officially launching merchandise for dedicated members of her fan group, the Beyhive. On Monday, the legendary performer shared another clip of models sporting the new pieces from the Beyhive merchandise. Hence, you can expect to take your fandom to the next level with these incredible pieces.

Clearly, Beyonce is looking to extend her empire beyond the musical realm and we don't blame her for it. Rihanna has recently crowned as being the richest female musician due to her external business ventures in fashion and the beauty industry. Relatedly, we previously reported on Beyonce currently working on products from her iconic partnership with Adidas wherein she will relaunch her Ivy Park line. Additionally, the move to making merchandise for her fans is timely considering the "WHERE IS THE FWT DVD" t-shirt which was for sale shortly after the release of the Homecoming documentary.

[Via]