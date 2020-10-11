Beyonce is one of the biggest artists in the world which means it shouldn't be a surprise that numerous sneaker brands were clamoring for a partnership with her. In the end, Adidas was granted Beyonce's creative vision, and so far, it has resulted in a plethora of Ivy Park-branded Adidas sneakers and apparel. Thanks to Beyonce's name being attached to these creations, fans have made sure every single item sells out, which has led to even more Ivy Park offerings. Now, Adidas and Beyonce are linking up for yet another UltraBoost colorway, this time dubbed "Hi Res Yellow."

In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a neon yellow glow all throughout the Primeknit upper. This aesthetic extends to the Boost midsole, as well as the laces which feature a toggle system. The only part of the shoe that isn't neon yellow is the outsole which contains a clean gum look.

These kicks are reportedly going to drop on October 30th although this release date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will make sure to deliver all of the latest information. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

