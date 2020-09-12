Beyonce is one of the biggest musical stars in the entire world which means brands are constantly trying to work with her. As a result of this, she is in a position to work with whomever she wants to, and recently Adidas was her big choice. Since partnering with Adidas just last year, Beyonce has put out an Ivy Park x Adidas collab that immediately sold out upon its release. Following that collab, fans have been anticipating what she would come out with next, and now, it seems as though she has something special on the way.

Of course, we are talking about this brand new Beyonce x Adidas Superstar Platform collab. As you can see from the official images below, the upper of this sneaker is identical to the normal Adidas Superstar, however, the big difference is the fact that the midsole is a massive platform that will give you some more height when standing straight. Overall, it's an interesting take on the Adidas Superstar that will certainly interest Beyonce fans.

If you plan on getting these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, September 18th, for $200 USD.

Image via Adidas

