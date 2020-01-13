Beyonce's Ivy Park Adidas collection is ready to launch later this week and today we have an official look at the footwear options that'll be available. Among them, two Adidas Nite Joggers and an UltraBoost, as well as the Adidas Samabrose that Bey recently teased on her instagram account.

As previewed in the IG post embedded above, the Ivy Park UltraBoost and one of the Nite Joggers will come equipped with a "Maroon/Maroon/Solar Orange" color scheme, while the second Nite Jogger boasts an "Ecru Tint/Grey/Solar Orange" build. All of the sneakers are scheduled to debut this Saturday, January 18, along with the rest of the Ivy Park apparel collection.

Stay tuned for updates and continue scrolling for a closer look at the Ivy Park Nite Joggers.

