Today would have been Nipsey Hussle's 34th birthday and the late rapper's fans, family and collaborators have shared sweet words in memory of the "Double Up" rapper and all that he is. Nipsey's love, Lauren London, shared a touching passage about her fallen partner on how his ways of living should inspire everyone going forward.

"We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life," she wrote. "Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up."

The latest to add to the collection of statements on Nipsey is none other than Beyonce who shared an image of the beloved musician to her Instagram sending him well wishes in paradise.

"We’ve all faced trauma and dealt wit death our whole lives but for some reason yours hit different... Even still we stand solid. You left an undeniable legacy behind for all of us to use as a blueprint to success," T.I. wrote of Nip. "With love and respect we represent & salute you daily!!"