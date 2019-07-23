Before Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King hit theaters and completely dominated the box-office, the studio dropped off a cast photo that perfectly showed the beloved acts that voice the characters in the rebooted movie. From Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner to John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, Eric André, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

Some people had doubts about Beyonce's placement in the image, certain that she was photoshopped and John Oliver (who voices Zazu) paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and confirmed that it's true.

“Chiwetel was sitting in the front and he said, ‘You need to be careful where your foot is,’” John told Stephen, as seen in the clip below. "I looked down and there was just this piece of tape on the floor with Beyoncé’s name written on it!”

He added: “It was like an electrical reaction. Just the future presence of Beyoncé was so intimidating. If you look at my face in there, I look really intimidated and that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I am about to be put into a photo with Beyoncé one day, and that was nerve-wracking enough!”