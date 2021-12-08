There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.

Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z avoid posting too much of just about anything online, but when they do, it becomes an all-out production. Fans lose their minds and photos are reshared, but rarely does the couple pack on the PDA so freely.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

In several images and videos, fans got another look at Bey and Jay as they stepped out in style. The singer posed in the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket which is currently out of stock on Gucci's website but is listed at $13K. It's unclear how the parents of three spent their Tuesday (December 7) evening, but they posed for photos throwing up the Roc diamond before sharing a tender moment that showed Beyoncé giggling as Jay piled on kisses.

As expected, the BeyHive is currently losing it on just about every social media platform, but you can check out Beyoncé and Jay-Z below.