Whenever Beyonce does anything at all, it typically goes viral and it definitely trends across twitter. So is the case for today's instance of Beyonce doing something, and that something happens to be a big remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

Houston linked up on the big collaboration, with Beyonce helping provide background vocals to the record, bringing the flare up a notch, on top of her two-verse addition to the song. If you haven't listened yet, do that first. Here. Now that you've listened, you know that on the first verse, Beyonce brings her bars out in full force and a flow to match. She makes it sound way too easy, and might have everyone questioning what they're doing with their life if she can just toggle between rapping and singing like this.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Beyonce raps in the first verse of the "Savage" remix:

Hips TikTok when I dance

On that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans

Big B and that B stand for Bandz

If you wanna seem some real ass, baby here's your chance

I said left cheek, right cheek, drop it low when I swang

Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game

I be poppin' my frame, gang, gang, gang, gang

If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby you don't feel my pain

Please don't get me hype, write my name in ice

Can't argue with these lazy bitches, I just raise my price

I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater

And my mama was a savage, n***a got this shit from Tina

The second verse finds Beyonce adding a bit more of sing-song flow to the mix:

I heard they askin' for the queen to bring some cameras in here

I'm a bad bitch, she a savage, no comparison in here

I'ma flip my hair and look back while I twerk in the mirror

All this money in the room think there's some scammers in here

I'm coming straight up out that third eye, whip the whip like I skrrted

Wood grain we swervin', keepin' his mind all on these curves

Coupe fly like a bird, cold on 'em like brrr

Always keep my word, no I don't do crosswords

BeyHive is out in droves on twitter, and we've received plenty of reactions to the above verses, including some from fellow artists, like Lil Nas X (but then again, he was born on the internet, he seems to react to everything).

We've rounded up some of the best fan reactions to Beyonce's hard-hitting verses below.