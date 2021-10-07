The Lemonade singer has kept fans on their toes lately.

Beyonce, who recently announced that she's working on new music, has also been busy in the public eye. Beyonce and her longtime beau, Jay-Z, made a surprise appearance at the The Harder They Fall premiere at BFI's London Film Festival.

Beyonce posted photos of the couple in a car, as well as some gorgeous photos of her taking the red carpet, stunning in a silky black dress.

Her husband, Jay-Z is a producer on The Harder They Fall, as well as a co-writer of the show's music, alongside director Jeymes Samuel. Jay-Z said to PA Media at the event that he wanted to be directly involved in the project in order to better represent Black people in westerns.

"Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films, we didn’t see ourselves in westerns, as if we didn’t exist. It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles. These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so [it’s good to] just see us represented and see that we have voices. There were so many towns that people didn’t know about, so to bring interesting stories to the big screen, and also educate, any time you can do that is just a blessing," Jay-Z said when asked about the film.

The Harder They Fall features a star-studded lineup, with Jonathan Majors starring as Nat Love, a character who gets his former gang back together for revenge against the ones who murdered his parents. The cast also includes Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King.

The Harder They Fall will air in a limited theatrical release on October 22nd before hitting everywhere on Netflix on November 3rd.

Check out the latest gallery of photos from Queen Bey below.