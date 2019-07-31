It's no secret that the live-action reboot of The Lion King absolutely dominated the box office which was very much in part to the stellar cast that came through to lend their vocals to the beloved characters of the film. We're talking Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, Eric André, Florence Kasumba, Beyonce, Keegan-Michael Key and more. Without a doubt, Bey's stellar soundtrack for the movie spiked the film's popularity and reach and it's for that reason why Disney reportedly wants to still have a working relationship with the singer.

Reports detail how Beyonce is in talks to produce more projects for the company that would ultimately give her "free reign" to make film's "under the Disney umbrella."

"Beyonce's deal with Disney for The Lion King was one of the biggest it has done to date. Now they want to expand it by giving her free reign to create her own movies under the Disney umbrella," a source explained. "She is producing projects with Parkwood Entertainment but Disney bosses would like her to do the same for them in a partnership that would make her millions."



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

“We’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack is the first soundtrack where it becomes visual in your mind,” Beyonce explained of Lion King's soundtrack. “The soundscape is more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”

She added: "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa."