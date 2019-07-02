With the recent reveal of the highly-anticipated Disney live-action movie, The Lion King, fans have been on the lookout for any teasers or glimpses offering details on the upcoming flick. As of late, the most recent features legendary singer and performer Beyonce, who shared an interesting photo of herself and her Lion King character, Nala. Herein, we can see Beyonce facing the character she embodies as the two stare into each other's eyes. The photo only worked to get fans even more excited for the movie's release on July 19th.

As we wait on the movie, Box Office magazine has already projected it will win big. According to them, The Lion King is expected to pull in between $180 to $230 million dollars in total at the box office. These numbers are based on the positive reviews which stemmed from the launching of the first trailer. Moreover, these numbers are also considering the Favreau's return to directing, the notable and star-studded cast and, of course, the fans of the nostalgia-rendering film--all of which are aiding factors. And now because Aladdin is doing better than the analysts projected, we can only wonder how well The Lion King will do. At the end of the day, however, these projections are merely just that which therefore means they could be wrong. For instance, Tim Burton's Dumbo was expected to make much more than the $112 million it garnered at the box office. Nevertheless, we are excited for The Lion King.