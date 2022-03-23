Just 24 hours after rumors surfaced that Beyoncé was in talks to perform at the Academy Awards this weekend, confirmation has been delivered. Variety fired off a report this week claiming they spoke with sources that stated Bey was negotiating taking to the Oscars stage—sort of. The outlet reported that Beyoncé would be singing her King Richard track "Be Alive," possibly in a telecast performance from the Compton courts where Venus and Serena Williams practiced in their youths.

Today (March 22), not only has it been confirmed that Beyoncé will be belting out her soundtrack single, but the full list of performers has been revealed by the Academy.



Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

Nominees Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will reportedly perform "No Time To Die," the popular track from the Bond film with the same name. Yatra will bring a rousing performance of "Dos Oruguitas" from Disney's megahit Encanto, and country legend McEntire will be highlighting Four Good Days with her song, "Somehow You Do."

It is unclear if Bey will be taking to those tennis courts for her performance, but even if she doesn't, fans are still eager to see her addition to the show. Check out the announcement below.