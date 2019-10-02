Yesterday news broke that Beyonce and Solange's father Mathew Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer and today he revealed more about his health on Good Morning America. "I have four things to be concerned about: prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma and breast cancer," he told Michael Strahan. "The rest of my life I have to be very much aware and conscious and do all of the early detection... for the rest of my life."



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Mathew headed to the doctor when he noticed a recurring drop of blood on his shirts and his wife noticed them on the sheets. The 67-year-old's diagnosis has forced his two daughters Beyonce and Solange to head to the doctor to get a check-up since his offspring are at risk based on genetics.

"It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test," he explained.

Mathew's health scare, that seems to be under control, has changed his view on life. "Things that used to be important, Michael, are not important to me now," he added. "[I] just look at the world differently." Going forward, Mathew hopes to encourage men to take the exam for breast cancer. "I'm hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this, but it has to be early detection. I can't over emphasize the word 'early.'"