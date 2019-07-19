Beyonce & Kendrick Lamar Achieve Serenity Now On "Nile"

Kendrick Lamar has certainly developed an affinity for jungle cats. Making the transition from Black Panther to The Lion King, Kenny has emerged from a self-imposed hiatus to drop off one of his only credited features of the year, joining Beyonce on "Nile." Now, if you're looking for "Control" Kenny to emerge, you're apt to be disappointed. Rather than channeling the crocodiles of the nile, Kendrick opts to float on this one like an unprovoked hippo, lazily basking in the sun. As a result, the track retains a serene quality, effectively conjuring listeners to its namesake.

As the project is ultimately her vision, Beyonce makes sure to keep her presence felt, gracefully harmonizing with Kendrick's freeform delivery. On occasion, she allows her vocals room to soar, reverb-soaked. By the time the percussion hits for an additional layer, the song is nearly over, seemingly concluding before the voyage can reach a proper apex. Still, the time spent with both Beyonce and Kendrick is worthwhile in spite of the brevity, and we can only hope a subsequent collaboration can blossom into something even bigger.

Quotable Lyrics

Told myself if I dive in it without precaution of a lifejacket

Then I'll dive in it 'til I'm exhausted and I'm type lacking

Waistline on four deep, senses on 4D

Feel like there's four of me