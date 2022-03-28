Beyonce and Jay-Z are one of the most iconic couples in the entertainment industry. While they’re usually quite private about their life, the two pop out occasionally to let us know that they still have it.

That “it” we’re referring to is their capability to kill any red carpet they step foot on. Last night, the duo graced the 2022 Oscars and had all eyes on them in their expensive wear.

Not only was this Queen Bey’s first time attending the Oscars since 2009, it was also her first nomination for the esteemed award show. That gave her even more of a reason to turn heads with her attire.

Bey wore a floor-sweeping yellow gown with a cape which turned into a dramatic look when she flared her arms. To accessorize the dress, she sported yellow gloves that came to her elbows, dangling diamond earrings, and a tennis ball purse– this aligns with the movie King Richard, which revolves around the life of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, in which Beyonce’s song “Be Alive is featured.”

Of course, Jay-Z couldn’t let his wife steal all the shine. The Brooklyn businessman took the subtle, yet flashy, route when it came to his appearance. He wore a creme and black tuxedo with a bow tie paired with a brooch on the left side of his chest.

Not only were their looks noteworthy, but Bey also opened the show with an amazing performance featuring their daughter, Blue Ivy.

What are your thoughts on their look? Check it out down below.



