Aside from her super successful career in the music industry, Beyoncé has nabbed a few film credits for her resume over the years, from her 2001 debut in Carmen: A Hip Hopera to more recent efforts like voicing Nala in Disney's remake of The Lion King.

At just 19 years old, in the earlier days of her career, the Houston native was tapped to act alongside Mike Myers, Michael Caine, and Seth Green in Austin Powers In Goldmember in the role of Foxxy Cleopatra – a streetwise but stylish detective who also happens to be an old flame of the lead character's.

In celebration of the iconic film's 20th anniversary, makeup artist Kate Biscoe sat down with Vulture to recall some of the most memorable moments on set, including Beyoncé's bold decision to call producers out for making her look too thin on the movie poster.

"When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie," Biscoe explained. "He showed it to her like, 'Do you like it?' And she was kind of like, 'Yeah.'"

The team member sensed some sort of discontent in the superstar's tone, and pushed her to explain. "She says, 'You made me too skinny. It's not me.' Then she did this hourglass shape, and he said, 'Okay, we'll fix that.'"

Beyoncé at the 2002 premiere of Austin Powers In Goldmember -- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The makeup artist continued her story, "[Beyoncé] walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled like, 'Is that the first time you've ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?"

"He was like, 'Yes. It's going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it."

Other films that the mother of three has appeared in over the years include The Pink Panther, Dreamgirls, and Obsessed.

