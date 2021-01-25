Beyoncé has truly never missed a beat with her athleisure line Ivy Park, which she created in collaboration with Adidas. The singer has released two previous collections, always to much excitement, combining her signature style with the comfortable feel of athletic clothing. This third collection is much more theme-directed, with Beyonce dubbing it “Icy Park.”

Apparently, the third Ivy Park collection is designed to blend alpine wear and streetwear. The collection will take you from the slopes to the street, including textures like faux sheepskin and cozy terry cloth. Size-inclusivity is one of the main goals of the campaign, which is supposed to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers.

Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Gucci Mane are featured in the campaign, sporting some of Icy Park’s cold-as-ice winter gear. A new teaser video for the campaign was released on the Ivy Park Instagram late Sunday night, which included shots of items like a long logo faux fur coat, new sneakers, and cozy sweatsuits.

Writer Camilla Blackett was full of praise after she got the inside scoop on Ivy Park’s new collection, Tweeting, “I got a sneak peek at #ICYPARK and have been teeming with anticipation ever since. Ski wear specifically for Black people is one of those moments in fashion that will have resonant effects for years. Inviting us into spaces we are usually shut out of with clothing is power.”

It’s currently unclear when the collection will be released, but the promo video says “coming soon.”

