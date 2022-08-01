Beyoncé has announced that she will be changing the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," in response to the backlash she's received over her inclusion of an ableist slur in the track. The decision was confirmed by Beyoncé’s team in a statement provided to Variety on Monday.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” the statement reads.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney had written, “Beyoncé’s commitment to storytelling musically and visually is unparalleled, as is her power to have the world paying attention to the narratives, struggles and nuanced lived experience of being a Black woman… But that doesn’t excuse her use of ableist language.”

The song currently features Beyoncé singing "Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass." The word derives from the term “spastic,” and is often used in a derogative manner to refer to people with disabilities, especially cerebral palsy.

Beyoncé’s decision to change the lyrics mirrors that of Lizzo, who made the same decision after facing backlash for the slur's inclusion in her song “Grrrls," earlier this year.

Offensive lyrics aren't the only issue Beyoncé has had to deal with following the release of Renaissance. The singer was also called out by Kelis for interpolating her 2003 song “Milkshake” without informing her.

