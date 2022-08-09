The years between Lemonade and RENAISSANCE were relatively quiet for Beyoncé – musically, at least – but this summer, the mother of three has proved that she’s back in full force, and won’t be slowing down following the arrival of her latest album.

For her next project, Queen B has teamed up with The Isley Brothers for what sounds like a remake of their 1975 classic, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”

As HipHop-N-More reports, the track won’t actually be available on DSPs until this Friday (August 12), though in the meantime, iHeart Radio will be playing the collaboration at the top of every hour starting today (August 9).

For those who won’t be tuning into the radio, a snippet has been teased online as well to generate even more excitement about the forthcoming song.

“Oh, I believe you are a rainbow,” the artists sing in the clip. “You are the heaven I need to see.”

The decades-old original song continues, “You’re the promise everlasting / Where you are I hope to be / Make me say it again, girl / Make me say it again, girl / Make me say it again, girl, you’re all I need.”

On top of celebrating such an iconic remake, Beyoncé has also been revelling in the joy of RENAISSANCE and its first single, “BREAK MY SOUL” both going No. 1 on the Billboard chart; the Houston native is the first female artist so far in 2022 to achieve such a feat.

Tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream The Isley Brother’s remake of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” featuring Bey.

