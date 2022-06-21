We're not far off from the release of Beyoncé's next single and the BeyHive cannot wait. In less than two hours, "Break My Soul" will arrive in all of its glory, and it is a track that is sure to light up social media upon its release. Beyoncé & Co. recently announced her forthcoming album Renaissance, and since that time, her fans have been piecing together hints that have popped up on the internet.

There were rumors that Bey's publicist teased "Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday" amid Renaissance conversations, and just ahead of "Break My Soul," a snippet of the track has surfaced.

Once again, you find Beyoncé delivering an anthem-like track that uplifts, and the production gives a summer vibe that is poised for viral potential. Fans have responded to this one in droves, and with the prospect of Bey sharing two more singles in upcoming days, her fanbase is living its best life.

Renaissance will be Beyoncé's first studio album release since her megahit record Lemonade back in 2016. Lemonade earned a 3x Platinum certification from the RIAA and would jump to the No. 1 position on the charts worldwide. Her forthcoming effort will certainly usher in a new era for the superstar singer, but it begs the question of which Beyoncé the world will receive this time around.

Check out a snippet of "Break My Soul" below and stay tuned for its release at midnight. Renaissance arrives on July 29.