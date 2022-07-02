If Beyoncé's latest single isn't stuck in your head yet, it most likely will be before summer's end. The arrival of "Break My Soul" has sparked Beyoncé mania as we inch closer to the release of her next album Renaissance, and the hitmaking superstar returns with a video that has caused her BeyHive to lose their minds. Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" famously samples Robin S. and shows Bey paying homage to the house and disco scenes of the 1970s and 80s.

Today (July 1), a new video by Beyoncé appeared on her Instagram page for her blazing new single, and throughout, you can find the singer striking a pose from one scene to the next.

The clip's release is in partnership with Bey's stunning British Vogue feature and is reminiscent of the New York City vogue and ballroom scenes that dominated the music, fashion, and art worlds throughout the 1980s. The singer has kept quiet regarding what is to come on Renaissance, but posts about the music icon have popped up as she has sent both Robin S. and Chlöe flowers in recent days.

Robin S. also recently sat down for an interview and thanked Beyoncé for reviving her track "Show Me Love," thus thrusting her talents in front of a new generation of listeners.

Check out Bey's "Break My Soul" video below.