Beyoncé has officially signed a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, under her and Jay-Z's close friend, CEO and chairman Jon Platt. Jon has worked closely with both Beyoncé and Jay-Z throughout their careers, and the couple have always had high praise for him. At the annual City of Hope Gala in 2018, where the publishing exec was recognized as an honouree for his impact on the music industry, Jay-Z told the crowd that he "can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than my brother, Jon Platt.” He said that Jon has "a beautiful soul" and even referred to him as “the Obama of the music industry." “This man has worked his way up from a Denver DJ to be the highest-ranking black executive," he expressed. Bey also had some kind words for Jon at the Gala. "I am so honored to celebrate you tonight," she told him. "Most people lead with their ego, but you lead with your heart," she continued. "You have touched so many lives, mine included."

Jon let us know that the feelings were mutual by returning the high praise to Bey. “I was reminded even when you’re the biggest talent in world, it still comes down to hard work,” he revealed. “She leads by example. She shows all of us how to dream big.” Jon took the reins at the Sony Music company in 2019 after leaving Warner/Chappell earlier that year. He also signed Rihanna to Sony/ATV back in September, where she will release her highly-anticipated upcoming album.