After you have a career run like Beyoncé, you can afford to take pauses in actively making music in order to dabble in some other spheres. Similar to fellow industry veteran Rihanna, Bey has been using her time off to design. The "Sorry" crooner linked up with Adidas to launch her Ivy Park line back in 2019, and has been doing consistent drops for the athleisure line ever since. For her latest "Icy Park" collection for the line, the songstress showed off her jaw-dropping figure to promote the forthcoming drop.

In the promotional photo shared to the 39-year-old beauty's Instagram page, she dons nothing but a skin-tight brown bodysuit and white sneakers from the line as she straddles a plastic-wrapped sofa. She gave a cunning look to the camera as she subtly flaunted her infamous curves.

The caption of the post announced the forthcoming February 19th launch of the collection on adidas.com, which will then be followed by an in-store release at "select stores globally." She's also enlisted the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige, and more to model the brand new collection.

The new drop is a winter-themed edition of the Ivy Park line, and will likely sell out as quickly as her previous drops previously have.

Jhené Aiko recently rocked some Ivy Park as well, showing off her petite figure in a body-hugging dress on the gram as well.

