With the release of Beyoncé's collaborative IVY Park x adidas Collection right around the corner, the stadium-touring singer/songwriter has released a plethora of flawless promotional videos for the upcoming athleisure clothing line. With the clothing line featuring several Three-striped themed garments drenched in hues of maroon and tangerine, fans of the artist and German-based athletic apparel company have been eagerly waiting for the release of the collaborative. However, a couple of unattainable accessories has been catching the eyes of many, Beyoncé's IVY PARK x adidas grills.

The grills designed by French jeweler, Dolly Cohen, come in two different custom forms. The first being a bottom-set, six-tooth covering gold grill that reads, 'IVY PARK' while the alternative is an ode to the trefoil gang in the form of a single-tooth Three Stripes logo. This isn't the first time that Dolly Cohen has fitted a notable celebrity with some brand new jewelry, Cohen has provided Kim Kardashian, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z, and more with custom pieces.

Check out Dolly Cohen's custom handy work for the Queen B below and be on the lookout for Beyoncé's 2020 IVY PARK x adidas Collection to hit retailers on Jan. 18.