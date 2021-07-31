Beyoncé Shares Visuals For "MOOD 4 EVA" On YouTube

Beyoncé adds the complete "Black Is King" series to YouTube.

As Beyoncé commemorates the one-year anniversary of her Black Is King cinematic outing, the singer has returned to share the individual visuals for two tracks that were previously missing from streaming platforms: "OTHERSIDE" and "MOOD 4 EVA."

Here, we concern ourselves with the latter which also features JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, and Malian songstress Oumou Sangaré.

Now available to stream on YouTube and Disney+, fans get a chance to revisit the luxurious clip, which accompanies Beyoncé's most boastful outing on the Black Is King track list as the Carters bask in the glory of being, well, the Carters.

"Mansa Musa reincarnated, we on our levels (He 'bout business)/That's a billi', a thousand milli' (Ugh)/First one to see a B out these housing buildings," raps Hov.

Look forward to a colorful landscape and cameo appearances from Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Catch it up top.