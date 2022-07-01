Beyoncé season has arrived. The superstar has been slowly cooking up new music over the past few years as fans anticipate the follow-up to Lemonade. Before she even came through with her new single, "Break My Soul," she graced the cover of British Vogue in a new cover story detailing her forthcoming effort, Renaissance. Her appearance in British Vogue provided not only new information on Renaissance but also, the stylistic shift in Bey's career.



Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Today, British Vogue unveiled new behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot, soundtracked by Bey's latest single. The new video explores the many looks she showed off across the cover story and reveals Beyonce served as both the director and executive producer of the clip.

Yesterday, Beyoncé revealed the official cover artwork for his forthcoming project and shared the inspiration behind the new project. Bey explained that her intention with the project was to create "a place without judgment."

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are," she wrote.

Check out the cover art below.