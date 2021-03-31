Following the 63rd annual Grammy Awards earlier this month, Beyoncé has several reasons to celebrate. Having broken an all-time Grammy record herself and raising a daughter who just became the second-youngest Grammy-winner ever, nothing can probably kill Beyoncé's high right now. Following reports that she had $1 million worth of goods stolen from one of her storage units, Queen Bey has shared a slew of new photos with her 170 million Instagram followers, and the Lemonade artist looks completely stress-free.

Quickly following up her solo Instagram posts, Beyoncé switches it up with an adorable post that highlights her three children. Over four photos, the former Destiny's Child star poses with her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, reveals that they recently dined at Nobu Malibu, and shares updates on her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.

Since Sir and Rumi are often not seen by the public, it's easy to forget that Beyoncé is even the mother of three children, especially considering the spicy looks that the decorated artist showcased for her recent Icy Park Adidas campaign. Although you can't see the twins' faces, it's still nice to see how much they've grown.