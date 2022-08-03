Beyoncé Shares 4 New Remixes Of "Break My Soul"

Beyoncé is the gift that keeps on giving. Just days after the release of her latest studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé came through and blessed fans with a remix EP of her hit single, "Break My Soul." Four new remixes are included in her latest release with contributions from some of the most revered producers, such as will.i.am, Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter, and Nita Aviance.

The release couldn't come at a better time as Beyoncé's hit record has continued to inch closer to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This week, it reached a new peak at #6 on the charts. Hopefully, the four-song remix pack will help bring the song closer to the #1 spot on the Hot 100.

Check out Break My Soul Remixes below and let us know your favorite version in the comments.