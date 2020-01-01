The Beyhive almost had a heart attack when just 10 minutes before the east coast rang in the new year, Beyoncé uploaded a blank, black screen to her Instagram page. It took less than thirty seconds for theorists to begin speculating as to what the Lemonade singer had in store. She's become known for her surprise album drops that break the internet, but this time around, it looks as if Bey just wanted to celebrate the new year with a video featuring the highlights of her decade.

Beyoncé, Jay Z, Childish Gambino, and Oumou Sangaré's "Mood 4 Eva" played as the soundtrack to the blinking photos from the last 10 years of Bey's life. There were images of the singer and her rapper husband at a slew of events including Roc Nation brunches, sitting courtside at basketball games, Blue Ivy's birthday, Tyler Perry's Studio opening, Valentine's Day, the Brit Awards, Oscar's afterparties, the GLAAD Awards, Diana Ross's birthday event, NAACP Awards, and appearing on red carpets...just to name a few.

Her acclaimed Coachella performance along with its accompanying Homecoming documentary was littered throughout, but a major highlight of the fast-moving clip is being able to see a tad more behind-the-scenes footage of the Knowles-Carters' family life. Check it out below.