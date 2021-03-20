Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have an interesting pop cultural history together. If you remember correctly, back in 2009, Kanye West unforgettably interrupted Taylor's VMA victory speech for Best Female Video, apologizing before proclaiming that, "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time." There's no lingering animosity between them, as they've both made clear, and their friendship has even blossomed even more since then when they celebrated the "Love Story" singer's 25th birthday together. The Lemonade artist took some time to send over flowers to congratulate the folklore artist on her Grammys 2021 wins.



“Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness [Beyoncé] and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” the 31-year-old songstress wrote as a caption of a photo of the bouquet and a handwritten note from the Black Parade artist.

“Taylor, Congratulations on your Grammy,” the note read. “It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B.”



“Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!” Swift wrote over the photo, returning the favor and congratulating Beyoncé on becoming the most decorate woman in Grammys history after scoring her 28th award over the weekend (Mach 14).

During her acceptance speech, the 39-year-old thanked her children and her husband, Jay-Z, whom she referred to as her "rock."

“I’ve been working my whole life since 9 years old and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night,” Bey said.



