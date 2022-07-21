Beyoncé reveals a stacked list of collaborators for her upcoming album, "Renaissance."
Beyoncé has slowly unveiled new information regarding her forthcoming album over the past few weeks. She kicked off the campaign with the dance-friendly, "Break My Soul," which has had TikTok on lock. Though we haven't received any other singles off of the project, she offered fans some brief insight into the body of work after sharing the tracklist yesterday.
The official album credits appeared on Apple Music once the pre-save link went live, and it's about to be a stacked body of work. As previously reported, Drake does have writing credits on the song, "Heated." However, Bey also got some assistance from Jay-Z, who has three credits on Renaissance. Pharrell and Chad Hugo are rumored to have shared production duties on the single, "Energy" as The Neptunes. Additionally, Beyoncé recruited Tems, No I.D., Mike Dean, Hit-Boy, and more.
Peep the full credits below via Variety/Apple Music.
1. I’M THAT GIRL
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Ducan, MIKE DEAN, Tommy Wright III & Andrea Yvette Summers
2. COZY
Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Dave Giles II,
Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Curtis Alan Jones
3. ALIEN SUPERSTAR
Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,
Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena,
Rami Yacoub, Lev
4. CUFF IT
Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius
“The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert & Allen Henry McGrier
5. ENERGY
Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,
Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier,
Pharrell Williams, Chad
6. BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott
& Freddie Ross
7. CHURCH GIRL
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion
Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald & William Salter
8. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett & Nick Green
9. VIRGO’S GROOVE
Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia
“Blu June” Andrews & Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney
10. MOVE
Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi & Ronald
Banful
11. HEATED
Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,
Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney & Ricky Lawson
12. THIQUE
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens
& Cherdericka Nichols
13. ALL UP IN YOUR MIND
Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, MIKE DEAN, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey & Larry Griffin, Jr.
14. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, MIKE DEAN, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers & Tino Santron Mcintosh
15. PURE/HONEY
Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, VEJAI MARCEL ALSTON, Michael D. Cox, Andrew
Richard
16. SUMMER RENAISSANCE
Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia
Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder & Peter Bellotte