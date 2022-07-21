Beyoncé has slowly unveiled new information regarding her forthcoming album over the past few weeks. She kicked off the campaign with the dance-friendly, "Break My Soul," which has had TikTok on lock. Though we haven't received any other singles off of the project, she offered fans some brief insight into the body of work after sharing the tracklist yesterday.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The official album credits appeared on Apple Music once the pre-save link went live, and it's about to be a stacked body of work. As previously reported, Drake does have writing credits on the song, "Heated." However, Bey also got some assistance from Jay-Z, who has three credits on Renaissance. Pharrell and Chad Hugo are rumored to have shared production duties on the single, "Energy" as The Neptunes. Additionally, Beyoncé recruited Tems, No I.D., Mike Dean, Hit-Boy, and more.

Peep the full credits below via Variety/Apple Music.

1. I’M THAT GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Ducan, MIKE DEAN, Tommy Wright III & Andrea Yvette Summers

2. COZY

Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Dave Giles II,

Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Curtis Alan Jones

3. ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,

Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena,

Rami Yacoub, Lev

4. CUFF IT

Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius

“The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert & Allen Henry McGrier

5. ENERGY

Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,

Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier,

Pharrell Williams, Chad





6. BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott

& Freddie Ross

7. CHURCH GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion

Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald & William Salter

8. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett & Nick Green

9. VIRGO’S GROOVE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia

“Blu June” Andrews & Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney

10. MOVE

Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi & Ronald

Banful

11. HEATED

Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,

Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney & Ricky Lawson

12. THIQUE

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens

& Cherdericka Nichols

13. ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, MIKE DEAN, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey & Larry Griffin, Jr.

14. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, MIKE DEAN, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers & Tino Santron Mcintosh

15. PURE/HONEY

Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, VEJAI MARCEL ALSTON, Michael D. Cox, Andrew

Richard

16. SUMMER RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia

Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder & Peter Bellotte

[Via]