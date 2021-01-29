San Antonio-based rapper Martell "Kardone" Derouen is reportedly dead from a gunshot wound. He was 34.

Derouen's body was reportedly discovered inside of his apartment on Tuesday by San Antonio police while they were conducting a welfare check. The check was called in from a friend of Kardone's who claimed they hadn't heard about him in a few days. The rapper is widely reported to be Beyoncé's "cousin" in local media.

Derouen was signed to Sony-affiliated record label The Orchard. Police are currently looking for Sasha Skare, 21, who has been confirmed as a murder suspect. She had previously worked with Kardone on music, producing one of his recent singles.

"There is no way to replace him but please help us find this girl," said Derouen's wife Joia. "She is dangerous and I do believe she will kill again. If you see her please contact the police."

Kardone was reportedly hesitant to use his alleged connection to Beyoncé for his own personal gain, says his friend Brian Mitchell. "That’s not even something he would even mention to people," he said. "We’d just have to put in his bios because it’s just, it’s worthy to put it in there, but he doesn’t like stuff like that."

Beyoncé's reps did not respond to the New York Post's reach-out for confirmation on their connection.

Rest in peace to Martell "Kardone" Derouen.

