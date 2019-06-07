One of the biggest entertainment stories this week was taken from Game Three of the NBA Finals. During the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, something happened on the side of the court that had fans talking for days. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were introduced to the Oakland crowd when beside the pop star, Warriors' owner Joe Lacob and his wife were seated. When Nicole Curran, Lacob's wife, leaned over to say something to Jay-Z, the camera captured Queen Bey looking annoyed that she would dare converse with her man. Or, at least that's the narrative we're supposed to believe. Curran has said since the viral video blew up that she's been receiving death threats when simply, she asked Hov what he wanted to drink. She had also apparently asked Bey, who responded that she was good with water. Things have come to a head and now, the singer's publicist has responded to the matter in a statement to the fans.

With Nicole Curran speaking out about cyberbullying and how she doesn't know how so many people, including the Warriors' players, deal with it on a daily basis, Beyoncé's team decided to speak out to prevent the Beyhive from taking further steps. "I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love," began Yvette Noel-Schure, Bey's publicist, before tackling the topic at hand. "Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHive. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you."

Hopefully, the Beyhive can realize that the way they've treated Curran, especially those attacking her and threatening her life, is unacceptable.

