It's an interesting year for Beyoncé at the Grammys. We're used to her being nominated for music that belongs to her solo discography, but at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is being recognized for her participation in the world of motion pictures. Bey was tied to two cinematic projects last year, Homecoming and The Lion King. Homecoming, a Netflix exclusive documenting her monumental Coachella performance in 2018, earned a nomination for Best Music Film, while Bey's other three nominations are for her Lion King work.

The pre-show Grammy awards have begun to be doled out and Beyoncé scored a win in the Best Music Film category. Homecoming beat out David Crosby's Remember My Name, Stanley Nelson's Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, Morgan Neville's Shangri-La and Thom Yorke/Paul Thomas Anderson's Anima. Other contributors to Homecoming being recognized through this win include Bey's co-director, Ed Burke, and producers, Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams. It's great to see Homecoming honoured by the Grammys, as it was shut out of all six of the Emmy categories in which it was nominated.

The winner for Best Song Written For Visual Media was also announced at the pre-show, but that one didn't go to Beyoncé for her song, "Spirit", from The Lion King: The Gift. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper will be taking home that award home for "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" from A Star Is Born. Beyoncé is still up for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Spirit" and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Lion King: The Gift, but you'll have to tune in to the ceremony to see whether she wins those.