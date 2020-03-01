Beyoncé's impact is so far-reaching that gymnast Nia Dennis used her discography as the soundtrack to her viral routine that she says was inspired by the Coachella concert film, Homecoming. Beyoncé is sure to go down as one of the greatest performers of all time, and her iconic headlining set at Coachella in 2018 has been solidified as history-making by many fans and critics alike. The Queen Bey blessed us with Homecoming, a documentary and concert film that follows her journey leading up to Coachella—or, Beychella—the following year, along with an accompanying live album of the same name with all 40 songs she performed on stage. Some of the marching-band-backed versions of Bey's songs off HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM ended up providing a soundtrack to UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis' routine that has since gone viral on Twitter.

The incredibly talented athlete took the floor last Sunday to perform her routine as a mashup of some of Bey's biggest hits, including "Crazy In Love" and Destiny's Child's "Lose My Breath," from the live album blasted throughout the arena. The routine earned Nia an astounding score of 9.975 and a standing ovation from the whole audience and her teammates. The clip posted by UCLA Gymnastics on Twitter has since blown up, shared by tons of users who are amazed by Nia's performance, including Gabrielle Union.

Nia has since responded to her viral fame, saying that she will never forget the "surreal" moment and thanking everyone for their support and positive messages.