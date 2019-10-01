Mathew Knowles, who is best known for managing the career of his daughter Beyoncé during stages of her career, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. According to TMZ, the 67-year-old is planning to speak about his diagnosis tomorrow on Good Morning America. The story is still developing but, as of the time of publication, it is unclear how long ago Knowles found out about his cancer. He will likely clear that up during his television appearance on Wednesday.

As noted by the celebrity news publication, less than one percent of all breast cancer cases have been attributed to men. That means that the chances of Mathew getting this terrible disease were very slim. Troubling studies have additionally shown that treatment is less effective in male patients dealing with breast cancer.



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

In other Beyonce-related news, the superstar singer recently unveiled her Halloween photos, where she dressed up as Lisa Bonet. Yoncé has not yet spoken out about her father's condition.

Please send your prayers, positivity and well wishes to the entire Knowles family. You can pull through this, Mathew. Stay tuned for his Good Morning America appearance tomorrow, where he will surely speak on his diagnosis and provide clarity on the situation for anybody wanting more information.