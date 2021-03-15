Last night, Grammy history was made with both Beyoncé and her oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Beyoncé became the most decorated woman in Grammy history on Sunday, earning her 28th award for Best R&B Performance for her song “Black Parade.” Blue Ivy won her very first Grammy on Sunday for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which the eldest Carter sibling is featured in. SAINtJHN and WizKid are also featured on the track, making it a Grammy win for them as well.

9-year old Blue Ivy Carter is now the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy, with the youngest being 8-year-old Leah Peasall, 11-year-old Hannah Peasall, and 14-year-old Sarah Peasall in 2002. The sisters covered the Carter Sisters classic “In the Highways” for the soundtrack of George Clooney’s film O Brother, Where Art Thou? The soundtrack won Album of the Year at the 2002 Grammy Awards. The next youngest person to win a Grammy after Blue Ivy is LeAnn Rimes, who won Best New Artist in 1997 at the age of 14.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Grammy Awards were certainly different than usual, especially after a two-month delay. Some artists, like The Weeknd, have boycotted the ceremony entirely out of spite that their awards were “snubbed” or that the ceremony is corrupt and rigged. Whether or not this is true, milestones were certainly passed at this year’s Grammy Awards.

We're sending congratulations to Blue Ivy for this achievement!

