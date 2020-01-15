Beyoncé had the entire sportswear world at full attention with the recent announcement of her adidas x IVY PARK collection, and now she's just got the attention of everyone (as per usual) as she slowly rolls out the entire lookbook. So far, some of these shots are, well, eye-grabbing to say the least.

While the adidas UltraBOOST that's included in the collection is a beauty in itself, it's Bey's back-end that's got everyone screaming "Bootylicious" like it's 2001 all over again. The most viral photo (seen above) show's the Lemonade singer showing off some of the set's key pieces, including a new Sleek Super 72 colorway, backpack, socks (over heels?) and a bodysuit that shows off all the goods. With just a few days until the collection hits retailers — that's not including the celebs like Cardi B that've already gotten wardrobe-style deliveries of the entire set — this is definitely a great way to get people more excited about a line of clothing and footwear that already had people talking. Good job, Bey.

Watch the campaign video for Beyoncé's debut adidas x IVY PARK collection below: